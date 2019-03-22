American International Group Inc. Acquires 223,744 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 333.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,744 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Penn National Gaming worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PENN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,472,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,388 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,027,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 15,516.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,011,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2,299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,018,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,535,000 after purchasing an additional 976,237 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4,912.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 909,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 891,429 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.89. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Nomura raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.17 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

