American Express (AXP) Stake Decreased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,258 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in American Express by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 405 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.66.

NYSE AXP opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

