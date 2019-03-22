Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

AMCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of Amc Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,203,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,521,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 2,552.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 574,991 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 624,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,262,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 421,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Amc Networks has a 52-week low of $49.08 and a 52-week high of $69.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $772.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.41 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 187.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amc Networks will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

