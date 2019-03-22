Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,543 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Amc Networks worth $21,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 421,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amc Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amc Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Amc Networks by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,624. Amc Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 187.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMCX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other Amc Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,412.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

