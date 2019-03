Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

AMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of AMRN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,303,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Amarin’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 526,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $6,881,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 17,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $230,223.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,088. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 709,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

