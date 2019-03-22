Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.51

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.
The firm has a market cap of $528.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
About Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)
Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
