Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.51

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $528.03 million and a PE ratio of 11.03.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/amalgamated-bank-amal-hits-new-1-year-low-at-15-51.html.

About Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.