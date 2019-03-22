Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Stake Lowered by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC lessened its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 88.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,314 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, major shareholder S.A.R.L. Suddenvision sold 20,645,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,780,955.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

