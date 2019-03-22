ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3925 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $43.35 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

