Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Alphabet by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,779,000 after buying an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,236.13 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $852.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,314.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

