Alphabet (GOOGL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,314.86.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,236.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 47.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

