Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stake Lowered by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,799,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 514,800 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 2.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $108,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ally Financial by 2,129.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,394,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,286,941 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Shares of ALLY opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $29.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.76%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 97,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,628,370.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,085,688.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Steib bought 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares in the company, valued at $768,344.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stake Lowered by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/ally-financial-inc-ally-stake-lowered-by-canyon-capital-advisors-llc.html.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.