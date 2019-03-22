Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.88 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $192,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $314,021.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,542 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

