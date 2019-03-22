Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,733,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,284,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,615 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,311,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,484,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,571,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 849,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,413,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,528,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.07.

NYSE:BABA opened at $181.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $464.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

