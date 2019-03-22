Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Position Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 331.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 625,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,935,000 after purchasing an additional 145,077 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 7,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,444,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,488 shares of company stock worth $873,875. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $134.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.73.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

