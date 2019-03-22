Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Holdings Lowered by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,096,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,376 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,178,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,816,000 after purchasing an additional 691,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 726,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 861,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,811,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 192,857 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ludwig Hantson sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $310,937.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,444,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,488 shares of company stock worth $873,875. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $134.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.54. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

