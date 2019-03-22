Alexandria Capital LLC Takes Position in CBS Co. (CBS)

Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,237 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in CBS in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of CBS by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,098 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBS by 787.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,469.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBS opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. CBS Co. has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $59.59.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 83.61% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBS Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBS. Stephens raised shares of CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

