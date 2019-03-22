Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,438 ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMU)

Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 46.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMU opened at $16.30 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2918 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

