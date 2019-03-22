Alamos Gold (AGI) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James cut Alamos Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC restated an average rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.52.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 103,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,937. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60 and a beta of 0.24.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,703,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,377 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 47.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 352,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 546,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 25,242,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 252,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

