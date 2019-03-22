Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $70.00 price target on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.94.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.56. 307,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,101. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $713.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $427,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,334.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $697,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,765 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,802 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $10,401,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,640,017 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $119,967,000 after purchasing an additional 477,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $210,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

