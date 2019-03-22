Aircastle (AYR) versus Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Aircastle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Aircastle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aircastle and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aircastle 1 3 1 0 2.00 Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aircastle currently has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.70%. Given Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs is more favorable than Aircastle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aircastle and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aircastle $890.35 million 1.73 $247.91 million $3.17 6.45 Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs $379.88 million 3.85 $5.88 million $0.11 157.45

Aircastle has higher revenue and earnings than Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs. Aircastle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Aircastle has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aircastle and Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aircastle 27.77% 12.57% 3.30% Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs 1.55% 0.88% 0.40%

Dividends

Aircastle pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Aircastle pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs pays out 1,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aircastle has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Aircastle beats Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment leases aircraft and aircraft engines. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and managed 158 aviation assets, including 48 aircraft and 110 commercial jet engines. The Offshore Energy segment owns and leases vessels and equipment that support offshore oil and gas drilling and production activities, including an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel, a construction support vessel, and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel. The Shipping Containers segment engages in the leasing of shipping containers on operating and finance lease basis, which comprise interests in approximately 76,000 maritime shipping containers and related equipment. The Jefferson Terminal segment develops a multi-modal crude oil and refined products handling terminal at the Port of Beaumont, Texas; and owns other assets involved in the transportation and processing of crude oil and related products. The Railroad segment owns a short line railroad that operates from Montreal to the east coast of Maine primarily for the transportation of pulp and paper, construction products, and chemicals. The Ports and Terminals segment operates Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River; and Long Ridge, which is a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River. The company serves operators of transportation and infrastructure networks, including airlines, offshore energy service providers, and shipping lines. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

