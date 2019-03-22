AGNC Investment (AGNC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of AGNC Investment have underperformed its industry in the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 earnings does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, the company is making efforts to reposition its portfolio to offset risks related to interest rates and prepayment uncertainty. In line with this, it is increasing investments in mortgage backed securities (MBS) and improve its hedge portfolio. Going forward, a strong capital position and access to a diverse funding base are expected to provide significant financial flexibility to AGNC Investment. However, as the company prioritizes risk management over incremental profits, robust returns might remain elusive in the short run. In addition, flattening yield curve and challenging global economic environment remain headwinds for the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGNC. ValuEngine raised AGNC Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays raised AGNC Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,698,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,357,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 277,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

