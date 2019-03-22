Shares of AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 26500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million and a PE ratio of -19.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/agjunction-ajx-reaches-new-12-month-low-at-0-63.html.

About AgJunction (TSE:AJX)

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AgJunction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgJunction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.