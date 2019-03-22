AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of AGCO worth $68,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $68.63 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,300 shares of company stock worth $1,339,251. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

