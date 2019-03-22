AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,727 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

In other American Finance Trust news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil bought 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $25,006.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $11.13 on Friday. American Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). American Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $75.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

