AE Wealth Management LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,825 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.0% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 151,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Finally, Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,245,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $58.38 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.2363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

