AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $113.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.72 and a 52 week high of $118.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.6411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

