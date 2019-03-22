AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,236,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $54.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

