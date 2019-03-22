Advisor Group Inc. Has $588,000 Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 261.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 45,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the period. 32.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup set a $29.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

MLCO opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

