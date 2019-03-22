Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

DWAS opened at $51.67 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/advisor-group-inc-grows-position-in-invesco-dwa-smallcap-momentum-etf-dwas.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.