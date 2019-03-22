Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 201.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 29,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $13,543,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 775,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA USO opened at $12.44 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in United States Oil Fund LP (USO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/advisor-group-inc-boosts-stake-in-united-states-oil-fund-lp-uso.html.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.