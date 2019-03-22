Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,663 MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBFI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 3,937.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,331,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,314 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 110.4% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,289,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 676,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 149.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 484,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,723,000 after purchasing an additional 285,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MB Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 427,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 171,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBFI stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. MB Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.13 and a twelve month high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. MB Financial had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $245.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MB Financial Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. MB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MBFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

In other MB Financial news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $144,999.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,258.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,884.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MB Financial Company Profile

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals primarily in Chicago, Illinois metropolitan area. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking.

