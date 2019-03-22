Aduro BioTech’s (ADRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADRO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 632.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $29,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,739 shares of company stock valued at $62,970 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 203,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,029,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 362,516 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,661,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 584,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.8% in the third quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after buying an additional 97,383 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

