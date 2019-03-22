Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) Insider Elsas Andrea Van Sells 6,081 Shares

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $24,080.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,645.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elsas Andrea Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 26th, Elsas Andrea Van sold 6,844 shares of Aduro BioTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $29,087.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Elsas Andrea Van sold 1,907 shares of Aduro BioTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $4,900.99.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,575. Aduro BioTech Inc has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $311.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 632.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. Research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 266,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

