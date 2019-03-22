Adrenaline Reaches Market Cap of $10,408.00 (ADN)

Adrenaline (CURRENCY:ADN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Adrenaline has traded 109.9% higher against the dollar. Adrenaline has a market cap of $10,408.00 and $0.00 worth of Adrenaline was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adrenaline coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.03413120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.01484221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.03938864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.01342148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00121433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.01383917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00325084 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Adrenaline Profile

Adrenaline is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Adrenaline’s total supply is 13,931,727 coins and its circulating supply is 12,423,294 coins. Adrenaline’s official website is adrenalinecoin.org . Adrenaline’s official Twitter account is @AdrenalinePay

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Adrenaline Coin Trading

Adrenaline can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adrenaline directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adrenaline should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adrenaline using one of the exchanges listed above.

