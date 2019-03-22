Adient (ADNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.36

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 65818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,126,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,382,000 after buying an additional 270,833 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,752,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,515,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Adient by 526.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,529,000 after buying an additional 2,930,768 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,207,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after buying an additional 591,515 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Adient by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,152,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 475,553 shares during the period.

Adient Company Profile (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

