Wall Street brokerages expect Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adial Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently commented on ADIL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADIL traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 138,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,978. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

