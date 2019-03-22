Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 4.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,512,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,960,000 after acquiring an additional 607,328 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,827 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,478,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,441 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,301,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,562,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,278,000 after acquiring an additional 652,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM opened at $46.64 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

