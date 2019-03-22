Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $266,000 Position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 12.7% during the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,192,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $33,306,475.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $209,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,812,658 shares of company stock valued at $35,990,875 over the last ninety days.

OAK stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s payout ratio is presently 114.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OAK shares. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

