Access National (ANCX) versus SI Financial Group (SIFI) Financial Review

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) and SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Access National pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SI Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Access National pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SI Financial Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

44.2% of Access National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of SI Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Access National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of SI Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Access National and SI Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Access National $143.74 million 3.46 $35.38 million $1.76 13.41 SI Financial Group $69.41 million 2.33 $9.56 million N/A N/A

Access National has higher revenue and earnings than SI Financial Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Access National and SI Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Access National 0 1 3 0 2.75 SI Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Access National currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.54%. Given Access National’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Access National is more favorable than SI Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Access National has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI Financial Group has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Access National and SI Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Access National 24.62% 8.49% 1.26% SI Financial Group 13.78% 6.16% 0.65%

Summary

Access National beats SI Financial Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Access National

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management. It offers checking, savings/money market, sweep, and zero balance accounts; investment management, financial planning, lockbox payment processing, payroll, and retirement account services, as well as certificates of deposit, qualified and employer sponsored retirement plans, and overnight investments; and loan products, including residential mortgage, asset secured, business investment, construction, and lot and land loans. In addition, the company provides lending products, such as accounts receivable lines of credit and collection; growth capital term loans; partner buyout funding; business acquisition, franchise, and equipment financing, as well as debt re-financing; and commercial mortgage and construction, and SBA preferred lender loans. The company operates from 15 banking centers located in Chantilly, Tysons, Reston, Leesburg, Manassas, Arlington, Alexandria, Ashburn, Gainesville, Marshall, Middleburg, Purcellville, Richmond, and Warrenton in Virginia. Access National Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About SI Financial Group

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans. It also provides consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit; and loans secured by marketable securities, passbook or certificate accounts, motorcycles, automobiles, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers trust services, which comprise fiduciary, investment management, and retirement services to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and institutions; and life insurance and annuities. It operates 24 full-service offices throughout Windham, New London, Tolland, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, as well as Newport and Washington counties in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut.

