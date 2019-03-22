Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/4/2019 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2019 – Acadia Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

2/18/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare has been able to grow its top line on the back of organic and inorganic growth initiatives. The company has been actively emphasizing on acquisitions for expedited growth. Moreover, it is well positioned to fund its new bed development. The company’s robust balance sheet also impresses. However, its long-term debt has increased consistently for the past many years, leading to an increase in interest expense. The company has been witnessing rising expenses since 2009 inducing margin contraction. Shares of the company have lost in a year's time, comparing unfavorably with the industry's gain in the same time frame. A Zacks Rank #2 and an earnings ESP of 0.00% leave us inconclusive of an earnings surprise as it reports its fourth-quarter earnings on February 28.”

1/25/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/25/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – Acadia Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare has been able to grow its top line on the back of organic and inorganic growth initiatives. The company has been actively emphasizing on acquisitions for expedited growth. Moreover, it is well positioned to fund its new bed development. The company’s robust balance sheet also impresses. However, its long-term debt has increased consistently for the past many years, leading to an increase in interest expense. The company has been witnessing rising expenses since 2009 inducing margin contraction. This has also resulted in eroded earnings per share. The downward revision of earnings guidance for 2018 is another concern. Shares of the company have lost in a year's time, comparing unfavorably with the industry's gain in the same time frame.”

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,359. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2,686.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 897,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 865,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

