Acacia Communications (ACIA) Shares Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s share price was down 5.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.80. Approximately 1,393,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 774,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.09.

Specifically, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 1,300,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $67,931,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stan J. Reiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,605,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,589,356.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,725 shares of company stock valued at $79,382,223 over the last ninety days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. B. Riley cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.50 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 365.33, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Acacia Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 330.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 620,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 354.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 639,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 813.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 500,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after purchasing an additional 445,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acacia Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,410,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

