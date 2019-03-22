Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,559.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,095,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 29,702,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,997,943,000 after buying an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 257.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,869,687 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,457,640,000 after buying an additional 14,303,610 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5,999.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 6,418,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $105,246,000 after buying an additional 6,313,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,390,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $317,530,000 after buying an additional 2,615,446 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $140.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $80.49.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $175,188.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Stratton bought 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

