Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 740,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.60% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $510,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,938 shares of company stock worth $531,174.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE REZI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools and software products.

