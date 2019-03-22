$716.79 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Corp. (RRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to report sales of $716.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $822.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $675.00 million. Range Resources reported sales of $742.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.35 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 53.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

RRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.37.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Funk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after acquiring an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $19,595,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 9,258.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after buying an additional 7,262,631 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Range Resources by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 395,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 259,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Range Resources by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 256,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 116,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 93,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,490,514. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.