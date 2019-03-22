67,225 Shares in Olin Co. (OLN) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 2,381.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nomura cut Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Olin in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 12,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $331,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OLN stock opened at $23.49 on Friday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

