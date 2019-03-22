5,825 Shares in Repligen Co. (RGEN) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth about $3,837,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 168.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 208,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 13,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,434,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,875 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,970 shares of company stock worth $2,476,453 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, CL King raised shares of Repligen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

