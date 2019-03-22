54,875 Shares in Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accident Compensation Corp raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 134,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 59,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 1,959.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 969,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 922,129 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,019,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,213,000 after purchasing an additional 95,922 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Colony Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

