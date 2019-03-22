537 Shares in SAP SE (SAP) Acquired by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 537 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 53,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,462,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,116,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $2,857,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $127.16. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

