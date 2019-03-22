5,048 Shares in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genomic Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,783,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,209,000 after acquiring an additional 378,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Genomic Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Genomic Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,109,000 after purchasing an additional 337,664 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,630,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genomic Health by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 215,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Genomic Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of GHDX stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. 3,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,443. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $92.18. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Genomic Health had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $3,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,758,448 shares of company stock valued at $129,882,984. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

