Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 495,368 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,000. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C comprises about 1.6% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP owned approximately 0.23% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,077. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

